Jose Gimenez back in training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Atletico Madrid have received some positive injury news ahead of their Copa del Rey quarter final against Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos head across the Spanish capital to face their city rivals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 26 for a place in the last four.

Diego Simeone has already confirmed La Roja star Marcos Llorente will miss the game through injury but reports from Marca are more positive over Uruguayan Gimenez.

The centre back has missed Atletico’s last three games through injury and Simeone will assess his match fitness in the coming days.

If Gimenez is brought straight back into the starting line up, Belgian veteran Axel Witsel could edge into midfield, to replace Lllorente, in the visitors engine room for the derby clash.

Simeone will also look to freshen up his attacking options for the game with new signing Memphis Depay potentially brought in from the start in the Los Rojiblancos attack.