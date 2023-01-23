Hakim Ziyech may leave Chelsea in January – Fabrizio Romano on Barcelona links

Chelsea’s heavy spending on the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk has perhaps not an equal opposite reaction, but certainly it does mean that some players are likely to leave the club in the near future.

One of those is Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge. The former Ajax playmaker has even been linked to Barcelona following the exit of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, potentially as part of an exchange for Franck Kessie.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano explained that there was certainly a chance that he might leave this transfer window.

“Ziyech has chances to leave in January, yes – clubs are well informed including Everton and three more, Roma asked about him but it’s not easy at all because of the salary.”

He made those comments in his Daily Briefing column, but did express doubt as to whether Barcelona would be that side.

“Let’s see if Barcelona will move, at the moment it’s quiet but Barça and Chelsea are two clubs to watch this week.”

Kessie has been linked with a move away from Barcelona for the best part of three months, having been a bit-part player since arriving. However that has been contrasted with consistent reports denying any desire to exit the club.

Regarding Ziyech, it would be a major surprise if Barcelona did move for him. He operates exclusively off the right side, where Barcelona already have Ousmane Dembele keeping Raphinha out of his preferred position. Signing Ziyech would only duplicate that problem.