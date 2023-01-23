Former Barcelona starlet set for move to Serie A

Some wondered if Barcelona should have let Ferran Jutgla leave this past summer, when the Catalan forward began dominating in the Champions League with Club Brugge. His form there has seen his profile rise rapidly, and he is set to be on the move after just six months in Belgium.

According to Todofichajes, Club Brugge are set to allow Jutgla out the door to Lazio in the coming days. The fee will be around €15m, with Barcelona set to receive €1.5m from the deal, having kept 10% of any future sale.

Jutgla has 10 goals and 7 assists in 29 games for Brugge this season, despite the fact they have been struggling in the Jupiler Pro League. The 23-year-old was instrumental in seeing Brugge through to the knockout stages in the Champions League for the first time ever, scoring twice and assisting twice in their six games. His goal in Belgium gave Brugge victory against Atletico Madrid too, making matters uphill for Los Colchoneros after just three games.