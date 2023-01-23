Former Arsenal prospect to join Sevilla from Lyon

Former Arsenal youth team star Jeff Reine-Adelaide will join Sevilla from Lyon this week.

Reine-Adelaide has only played a bit part role at the Groupama Stadium so far this season with the 25-year-old now looking for a new challenge outside of France in 2023.

As per reports from Marca, Sevilla director of football Monchi is leading the negotiations to bring Reine-Adelaide to Andalucia, with the midfielder already arriving in Spain.

Reine-Adelaide is expected to join Sevilla on loan until the end of season, with a €12m purchase clause included, as the club try to bring in more new faces before the transfer window closes this month.

Lucas Ocampos has already returned, following an low key loan spell at Ajax, with Loic Bade joining on loan from Rennes.

Monchi is targeting more options, but the club need to sell players before they can buy anyone, with Adnan Januzaj potentially on his way out on loan.