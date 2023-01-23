Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal links to Xavi Hernandez’s ideal pivot

Real Sociedad have been one of the most impressive sides in La Liga this season and it is no surprise that there is increasing interest in their stars. Young midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with Barcelona often this season, supposedly being Xavi Hernandez’s ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, but Arsenal have been mentioned as an interested party of late.

The 23-year-old has been in stellar form this season alongside Mikel Merino, helping his side to third-place in La Liga, just three points behind Real Madrid. Following Busquets’ retirement from the Spanish national side, many are backing him to jump up to La Roja too.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano explained that a deal was unlikely, at least before the summer.

“I’m not aware of this negotiation as of now; Arsenal are now focused on signing [Jakub] Kiwior contract and then discuss about Ivan Fresneda if Cedric [Soares] leaves. For the midfielder, let’s see what happens this week.”

Any interest in Zubimendi will have to be backed up by some serious cash. The La Real star has a release clause of €60m, and just signed a contract extension through until 2027. Should he maintain his level, it won’t be too long before his release clause looks like reasonable expenditure though.