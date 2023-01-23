Carlo Ancelotti blames others for repeated Vinicius Junior incidents

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has once again leapt to the defence of his star Vinicius Junior, after he was criticised again for his attitude against Athletic Club.

The Brazilian, naturally the focus of plenty of attention from defenders for his style of play, was once again involved in a physical battle at San Mames. While no doubt there is an attempt to be physical with him and to wind him up, Vinicius, as he has done often, sought out the opposition to argue with them. He also left a nasty challenge on Inigo Lekue, raking his studs down the back of the Athletic defender’s ankle.

After the match, Ancelotti told Marca that he needed more respect.

“I told him to talk to me, to play his game. Vinicius is a great player and very sensitive. It is true that everyone pushes him, the rivals, the fans, sometimes the referee, but the truth is that they have kicked him a lot.”

“We must take into account that he is very young. Everyone pushes him, I think nonsense. I love him very much and we want him to be respected a little more by everyone.”

While Ancelotti is no doubt correct that Vinicius receives special treatment, this is a result of his own reactions to others. Vinicius is a naturally more aggressive player, but there is no hint of similar issues with the likes of Rodygo Goes at one end of his career, or Karim Benzema at the other.