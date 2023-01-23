Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez changes tune after controversial Dani Alves comments

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has stepped back from his comments on Saturday about former teammate and player Dani Alves. The Catalan coach came under heavy fire for his statements on Saturday, but has corrected his thoughts on the matter.

The Brazilian defender is currently being held in custody for an ongoing sexual assault case that has shocked Spain, with evidence emerging from an incident on the 30th of December in Barcelona.

On Saturday, Xavi commented the following ahead Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Getafe.

“I am surprised, impacted, and a bit in a state of shock knowing Dani Alves. And then it is a matter of justice and it will dictate [what happens]. I feel very bad for him. I’m surprised.”

Xavi came under heavy fire for his statements, which seemed to negate the experience of the victim in this instance, almost painting Alves as the wrong party.

After the match against Getafe, Xavi corrected himself.

“What I said about Alves was misinterpreted, perhaps I was not strong enough. I ignored the victim, all these acts must be condemned, whether Dani or anyone else does it. I apologise, it was unfortunate.”

“It is a very tough subject, but I forgot to talk about the victims. All these types of acts must be condemned, both in gender violence and in rapes,” Xavi explained to Sport on Sunday evening.

In such a serious matter, while Xavi’s initial statements were damaging, it is important that he made a point of correcting himself. Given what an influential figure he is, Xavi can shape the discourse somewhat, and draw attention to these issues. As is the case with other human rights problems.