Barcelona facing more defensive injury issues after Andreas Christensen is taken off

Barcelona sealed an important if unspectacular victory against Getafe on Sunday evening, pipping them to a 1-0 win via a Pedri goal. However it may have come at a cost.

Danish central defender Andreas Christensen and Spain international Alejandro Balde were both taken off at half-time for Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba respectively. As per Sport, the latter was purely in order to rest their young star, but Christensen’s removal was due to a potential injury.

The 26-year-old approached the bench ten minutes before the break, during the celebrations of Pedri’s goal, to report that he was suffering from muscle discomfort in his thigh.

It is not yet known how serious the issue is and he will undergo tests on Monday to work out if he needs to take time out of the team to recover.

Christensen was beginning to assert himself as a regular part of the Barcelona defence, putting in strong performance, especially against Real Madrid. It was thought that Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde would have those spots reserved for themselves in the middle of the defence, but Christensen has surprised many with his reliability.