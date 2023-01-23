Rising Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios commits until 2028

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a contract extension for teenage star Pablo Barrios.

The Madrid-born midfielder joined the Real Madrid academy in 2011, but he made the bold decision to switch across the city to Los Rojiblancos as a 14-year-old, in 2017.

🖊 Pablo Barrios prolonga su vinculación con nuestro club hasta 2028 y se convierte en jugador del primer equipo. 🔗 https://t.co/Hf8aNVL0pB 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | #Barrios2028 pic.twitter.com/sBL8RM65eN — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 23, 2023

Barrios has been fast tracked through the Atletico youth ranks with the club agreeing a professional contract with him in 2022.

Diego Simeone brought him into first team fold in October, with a senior debut, and eight appearances across all competitions, for the Spain U21 international.

Simeone has hailed the 19-year-old as one of the standout talents in La Liga with the club working on a renewal since before the World Cup.

Mucha calidad en esta foto 📸🔝 ❤️🤍 #Barrios2028 pic.twitter.com/wwVpFS1CIL — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 23, 2023

Barrios has extended his bond to the club by three extra years, until 2028, with a sizeable exit clause price increase from €40m to €100m.

Simeone started Barrios in their Copa del Rey last 16 win over Levante and he is expected to play a role in their midweek derby with Real Madrid.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF