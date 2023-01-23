Arsenal reportedly agree terms to sign 18-year-old Spanish wonderkid

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been the subject of heavy attention for several weeks now, as several of Europe’s biggest clubs circle.

The 18-year-old right-back has burst onto the scene this season, winning a starting role at La Pucela, despite making just three appearances last campaign.

Tall, agile, and technically capable, Fresneda has managed to shut down the likes of Vinicius Junior previously, although most recently against Atletico Madrid he was left on the bench, with a move perhaps providing a distraction.

According to The Athletic (via Caught Offside), Arsenal have come to an agreement with Valladolid for a €15m deal for Fresneda. However their chief issue will be convincing Fresneda himself that the Emirates is the place for him, as Borussia Dortmund have also come to an agreement for the same amount.

It’s something of a Sophie’s Choice for Fresneda, who looks to have his pick of two good options. Dortmund will offer him minutes and the chance to move on to a bigger club down the line.

Arsenal have demonstrated they can work well with youngsters too though. Depending on the role they are offering, Fresneda could potentially win a Premier League in his first six months there too. They should also be able to lean on the fact that Mikel Arteta is a compatriot and can help him through the adaptation process with his own experience.

Image via Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images