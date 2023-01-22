“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role

Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year.

The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.

The Brazil job is vacant, with previous head coach Tite having resigned following their elimination in Qatar. Lucho is one of the favourites for the position, but not everyone would be a fan of his appointment.

Former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari launched an astonishing attack of Enrique’s credentials, stating that he is unqualified for the top job at the Seleçao, as per Sport.

“What has he won? It has to have performance. He is very good, but he has lost everything. What does it mean that he is good?”

Lucho won nine major honours as Barcelona boss, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League. Nevertheless, he prefers a return to club football, which would likely mean that Scolari will get his wish.