WATCH: Pedri opens the scoring for Barcelona against Getafe

Barcelona have found life difficult in the opening stages of their La Liga clash against Getafe on Sunday evening, with the away side frustrating the league leaders.

Quique Flores’ robust system has allowed for little margin for Barca as of yet, with a half chance for Ansu Fati being their best opportunity.

However, they have now broken Getafe’s resistance after 35 minutes. Andrea Christensen did well to intercept a Getafe pass, and he played a delightful through ball out to Raphinha on the left, and the Brazilian’s cross was turned into the net on the stretch by Pedri.

Barca will be delighted to have broken Getafe’s resistance, in a match that could’ve been a banana skin for the league leaders against their relegation battling opponents. A victory for Xavi Hernandez’s side would see them move six points clear of Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga, with Los Blancos playing later on Sunday (21:00CET).