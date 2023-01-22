(WATCH) Outrageous Karim Benzema goal puts Real Madrid in front at Athletic Club

Real Madrid have responded positively to Barcelona’s win over Getafe with a 1-0 half time lead at Athletic Club.

Xavi’s league leaders secured a 1-0 victory at home to Getafe to ramp up the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s defending champions in Bilbao.

The hosts looked brighter in the early stages, with both Nico and Inaki Williams coming close to a breakthrough, before Los Blancos captain Karim Benzema produced a superb opener on 23 minutes.

Fede Valverde’s lofted cross into the box was kept alive by Marco Asensio and Benzema swivelled to volley home from close range.

"That is special!" 🎙 Karim Benzema with the volley on the swivel! 😱😱 Brilliance from Real Madrid's No. 9 on his weaker foot to open the scoring ⚪ pic.twitter.com/NfpQC8Nuic — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 22, 2023

BENZEMA LEFT FOOT VOLLEY! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6UukPzq5xI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 22, 2023

Benzema’s ninth La Liga goal of the season has tipped the balance in Real Madrid’s favour as they look for another win on the road at the Estadio San Mames.

Two goals from Benzema secured a 2-1 win for Ancelotti’s side in Bilbao last season and they are unbeaten at the Basque giants in league action since 2015.

