Villarreal push Champions League case with dramatic Girona win

Villarreal have boosted their case for Champions League spot this season with a last gasp 1-0 win over Girona.

The Yellow Submarine end the weekend in fifth place in La Liga, behind Atletico Madrid on goal difference, as they secured all three points at home to their Catalan visitors.

However, despite dominating the tie at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal grabbed the win via a 101st minute penalty from captain Dani Parejo.

Massive drama late on at the Ceramica! 😱😱 Paulo Gazzaniga comes up with a big save to deny Gerard Moreno a Villarreal winner from the spot 🖐️ BUT another penalty sees Dani Parejo score the winner in the 100th minute! 🟡 pic.twitter.com/wcv5lSCH0S — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 22, 2023

Girona stopper Paulo Gazzaniga was in sensational form in Castellon with two crucial saves before the break before Santiago Bueno was dismissed late on for a second booking.

However, despite looking set to drift off to a 0-0 draw, 11 minutes of added time saw a two major twists.

Gazzaniga denied Gerard Moreno from the penalty spot, on 93 minutes, before Parejo took over spot kick duties, to calmly slot home the winner.

Up next for Villarreal is a home tie with Rayo Vallecano next week with Girona hosting Barcelona.

Images via Getty Images