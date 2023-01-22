Tottenham Hotspur looking to pip Arsenal to signing of Spanish wonderkid

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are two of the fiercest rivals in world football. Things tend to boil over when the two meet, which was the case during last weekend’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when a fan kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the full time whistle.

Off the pitch, things are unlikely to be less heated, especially when Todofichajes claim that Spurs are looking to steal the signing of Ivan Fresneda from under their rival’s noses. Arsenal are very keen on the teenage defender, who has impressed for Real Valladolid this season.

Tottenham’s first choice target at right back is Spanish star Pedro Porro, but with Sporting CP playing hardball, they could turn their attempts towards Fresneda, which could see Arsenal miss out on the wonderkid.

The North London pair aren’t the only rivals interested in Fresneda, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona both keeping tabs on his progress. The 18-year-old was on the bench for La Pucela’s 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday amid transfer interest, so he could be on the move this week.