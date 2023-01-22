Steven Gerrard offers to convince Jude Bellingham over Liverpool move

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has offered the club his support in their battle to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The Premier League giants are tied in a battle with Real Madrid to secure a deal for the England international at the end of 2022/23.

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has risen to €150m at the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl confirmed the club are not under pressure to sell Bellingham but previous comments from CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hinted at an openness to sell this summer.

Sky Sports Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg claimed Liverpool will use the prospect of becoming the ‘new Gerrard’ at Anfield as a persuasion tactic and the 42-year-old has offered his assistance to Jurgen Klopp.

“All he needs to do is send his diary to me, when he’s got a free day,” as per an interview with BT Sport, reported via Eurosport.

"All he needs to do is send his diary over, I'll fly over to Dortmund, take him out for a nice dinner and we'll talk about it!" 😂 Steven Gerrard is adamant that Liverpool need to get their hands on Jude Bellingham in the summer… 👀 🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/M429zNz0tP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2023

“I’ll fly to Dortmund personally, take him out for a nice dinner, and we’ll talk about it.”

Alongside Gerrard’s tongue-in-cheek comments on Bellingham, widespread reports in the UK claim Bellingham will reject the chance to extend his Dortmund contract beyond 2025, to force a summer exit.