Serie A forward linked with shock move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be set to lose multiple forwards in the summer, as Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is likely to undergo a fair amount of change for next season.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are all out of contract at the end of the season. The latter is definitely leaving, but the former two are more likely to stay than leave. With Eden Hazard also set to depart, there will be space for at least two new attackers in the squad.

One player that could replace the outgoing duo is Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. The Italian signed a permanent deal at the Old Lady last summer, having been on loan from Fiorentina for the previous two seasons. He is highly rated in Italy, and Fichajes report that Real Madrid are interested.

Chiesa has a contract at the Serie A side until 2025, meaning that Los Blancos could take advantage of his situation, especially with Champions League football unlikely at the club following their 15 point deduction.

Image via Sportimage