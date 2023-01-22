Sergino Dest set for Barcelona return

Having been deemed as expendable for Barcelona last summer by head coach Xavi Hernandez, the decision was made to send Sergino Dest out on loan to AC Milan at the start of the season. There was much promise when the United States international joined Barca, but he has had a tough start to life in Catalonia.

His spell in Italy hasn’t gone to plan either. Despite good performances in the World Cup for his nation, Dest has failed to cement a regular starting place at Milan. The 22-year-old has made just seven Serie A appearances, but only one of those has been from the start.

There is a €20m buy option is Dest’s loan deal at Milan, but Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) report that the Italian giants are unlikelt to activate that clause, meaning a return to Barcelona at the end of the season is probable.

It remains to be seen whether Dest will get a second chance at Barca, with the club having their own struggles at right back. If he develops properly, the American could be a fine squad player.