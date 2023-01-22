Real Madrid cruise to 2-0 Athletic Club La Liga win

Real Madrid have kept up the La Liga title pressure on rivals Barcelona thanks to a routine 2-0 win at Athletic Club.
Xavi’s league leaders won 1-0 at home to Getafe, to increase the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s defending champions in Bilbao, as they kicked off later.
Los Blancos captain Karim Benzema slammed home a superb opener on 23 minutes as the visitors struggled for fluency before the break.
"AND IT FALLS TO BENZEMAAA!"
😳 What a finish from @Benzema!#LaLigaTV | #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/5zazCocUQr
— LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 22, 2023
The home side carried an inconsistent threat after the restart, but Real Madrid looked to have a second goal in them in Bilbao, as they clinched all three points in the final minute of normal time.
A counter attack was worked to substitute Toni Kroos on the edge of the box and the former German international curled home the clincher.
Kroos, what a strike! 🔥
The German wraps his foot around the ball to secure all three points for Real Madrid 👊#AthleticRealMadrid | #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/GmxW04rD2F
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 22, 2023
Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a crucial Copa del Rey quarter final derby against Atletico Madrid in midweek with La Real hosting Mallorca.
Images via Getty Images
Nacho was a monster in defence and should play instead of anyone else on RW who is not named Carvajal.
Just think about that he sprinted up and down entire evening after spending a good chunk of season in dog house. Ceballos also magnificent, won more balls than RM fans hearts tonight. Give em both a year extension and were Gucci. Lets keep making players earn their extensions.