Real Madrid cruise to 2-0 Athletic Club La Liga win

Real Madrid have kept up the La Liga title pressure on rivals Barcelona thanks to a routine 2-0 win at Athletic Club.

Xavi’s league leaders won 1-0 at home to Getafe, to increase the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti’s defending champions in Bilbao, as they kicked off later.

Los Blancos captain Karim Benzema slammed home a superb opener on 23 minutes as the visitors struggled for fluency before the break.

The home side carried an inconsistent threat after the restart, but Real Madrid looked to have a second goal in them in Bilbao, as they clinched all three points in the final minute of normal time.

A counter attack was worked to substitute Toni Kroos on the edge of the box and the former German international curled home the clincher.

Kroos, what a strike! 🔥 The German wraps his foot around the ball to secure all three points for Real Madrid 👊#AthleticRealMadrid | #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/GmxW04rD2F — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 22, 2023

Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a crucial Copa del Rey quarter final derby against Atletico Madrid in midweek with La Real hosting Mallorca.

Images via Getty Images