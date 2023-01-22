Predicted XIs: Luka Modric to return for Real Madrid with Dani Ceballos benched

Real Madrid will hope to get back on track in La Liga when they travel to Bilbao on Sunday evening. However, high flying Athletic Club will be a stern test for the reigning champions, with Ernesto Valverde’s side aiming for the top four.

Los Blancos could be six points behind league leaders Barcelona by the time they kick off, meaning that three points is vitally important in order to keep in touch with their El Clasico rivals. Team selection will be key for Carlo Ancelotti, so to avoid a repeat of their disastrous first half performance against Villarreal.

Luka Modric was absent for Thursday’s match, and Sport expect him to return to the starting line-up for Real Madrid, with Rodrygo dropped following his mini bust up with Ancelotti during the game on Thursday. Dani Ceballos remains on the bench, despite turning in a match-winning performance against Villarreal.

Athletic Club are without the suspended Yeray Alvarez for Sunday’s match, following his red card in last weekend’s Basque derby defeat to Real Sociedad. Young defender Aitor Paredes is expected to stand in, in what would be his first start for the club. Club captain Iker Muniain is also expected to recalled to the starting eleven, having been on the bench for last weekend’s game.

It promises to be an intriguing affair when Athletic Club and Real Madrid meet at San Mames on Sunday evening, with both sides desperate for the three points.