Predicted XIs: Franck Kessie set to start for Barcelona with Frenkie De Jong dropped

Barcelona will be aiming to go six points clear of Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga when they take on Getafe on Sunday evening.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are in good form, having won their last five in all competitions, and will be hoping to make it six at the Camp Nou. Saturday saw two of Getafe’s relegation rivals win, in Espanyol and Sevilla, so Quique Flores will be desperate for his side his pick up points in Catalonia.

Barcelona remain without Robert Lewandowski as he serves the second game of his three-match ban, while Ferran Torres also starts a two-match suspension. Ansu Fati is expected to continue leading the line, flanked with Ousmane Dembele and Gavi.

Marca expect Franck Kessie to start following his impressive performance against AD Ceuta on Thursday in the Copa del Rey. Frenkie De Jong missed that match with a slight knock, and he is expected to start on the bench. Ronald Araujo is expected to return to central defence, with Jules Kounde moving over to right back following their switch for last weekend’s Spanish Super Cup victory over Real Madrid.

Getafe are expected to make just one change from last weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Espanyol, with Juan Iglesias expected to start at left back in place of Portu.

There is plenty on the line for both in Sunday’s match. Barcelona will be wary of the threat that Getafe can cause, but they will be confident of extending their good run of form in this one.