Pedri demands more ruthlessness in Barcelona’s La Liga title push

Barcelona star Pedri has called on the La Liga leaders to show more of a cutting edge after their scrappy 1-0 win at home to Getafe.

Three points at the Camp Nou means Barcelona are now unbeaten in league action for over three months and they will stay top of the table this weekend.

However, Barcelona struggled to create many chances early on, before Pedri’s key intervention before the break, with Getafe denied an equaliser either side of the interval.

Xavi admitted the result was the most important thing at full time, but the former Spanish international claimed his side laboured on the night, as they stay unbeaten in 2023.

His post match comments were echoed by match winner Pedri, with the midfielder stating the squad need to score more goals, to get the points needed to mount a sustained league title challenge.

“Getafe is a complicated team to play against. We have to learn how to close out games, it’s a work in progress,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“These three points are very important. La Liga is still our main objective, and we’re eager to continue adding to our lead.”

Barcelona’s busy schedule continues in midweek, as they host Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter finals, with a derby clash at Girona next weekend, on their return to league action.

Images via Getty Images