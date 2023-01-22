La Liga duo interested in out of contract Serie A defender

Whenever January rolls around, where is invariably talk about players whose contracts are expiring at the end of that season. This year is no different, with clubs seeking to secure signings without having to pay a transfer fee.

Barcelona have been looking at the out of contract market, with the La Liga leaders hoping to make signings despite their financial restrictions, but they aren’t the only side. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are two clubs hoping to exploit this when it comes to Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that the La Liga duo have contacted the Dutch defender over a move in the summer, when his contract expires. Both clubs are keen to improve their defensive options, and De Vrij would allow them to do that at no cost.

Inter don’t want to lose De Vrij, and have offered him a new two-year deal worth €3.8m per annum. It remains to be seen whether he opts to remain in Italy, or seeks a new challenge in Spain.