Fabrizio Romano claims Eduardo Camavinga is ‘100% part of Real Madrid’s plans’ despite Arsenal link

Real Madrid will reject any potential loan offer from Premier League leaders Arsenal for Eduardo Camavinga this month.

The Gunners are pushing hard for a Premier League title in 2023 with Mikel Arteta keen to add more depth to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Arteta has already brought in Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion with more new faces expected in the coming days.

Reports from the Evening Standard claimed Arsenal are considering French international Camavinga as a possible option to bolster their midfield for the testing period of games ahead.

Camavinga has struggled to hold down a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season with just four La Liga starts so far.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside in his Substack column that he does not expect Camavinga to request an exit, or Ancelotti to sanction one, at such a critical point of the season.

“Camavinga is not leaving in January, he’s untouchable at Real Madrid, and he doesn’t want to leave,” he said.

“I don’t know about the summer, but as of today, Camavinga is 100% part of Real Madrid’s project.”