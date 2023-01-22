€60m-rated Spanish starlet snubs Arsenal in La Liga

Mikel Arteta is determined to use his knowledge of the Spanish market to help his Arsenal side win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have surprised many with their performances this season, as they sit five points clear of Manchester City at the summit of the league table. However, Arteta is keen to not rest on his laurels and add in new recruits this month to help their title charge.

Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresnada has been heavily linked with a move to North London, while Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres are also reported targets. Another name that has been rumoured is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Cadena SER report that the Premier League giants are willing to meet his €60m release clause.

Unfortunately for Arteta, Zubimendi has rejected a move to North London. The 23-year-old is wants to remain in San Sebastian for at least the rest of this season, as he aims to help La Real achieve Champions League football.

Barcelona will be thankful for Zubimendi’s snub, as they still harbour hopes of securing his signature. It remains to be seen whether Barca can afford his release clause in the summer.