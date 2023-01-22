Dani Ceballos faces tense wait on Real Madrid extension

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has admitted he does not know if he will still be at the club next season.

The Spanish international returned to Los Blancos last summer, after two years away on loan at Arsenal, with his career at a major crossroads.

The Gunners were unconvinced over retaining him with his role in Madrid significantly reduced under Carlo Ancelotti

However, despite starting just two La Liga games before the 2022 World Cup, Ancelotti has opted to turn to him in recent weeks.

A busy schedule across multiple competitions, combined with veteran stars needing a break after their exertions in Qatar, has opened the door for Ceballos.

His contract is due to expire in June and the 26-year-old has no idea over the club’s plan for him.

“Playing for Real Madrid, there is no bigger club than this,” as per reports from DAZN, covered via Marca

“It’s time to clench my teeth and wait. I have four months left, and many games ahead, for me to show the level I can perform at for this club.”