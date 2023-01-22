Carlo Ancelotti singles out Eduardo Camavinga for praise in Athletic Club win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had special praise for Eduardo Camavinga after their 2-0 La Liga win away at Athletic Club.

Victory in Bilbao means Los Blancos maintain the title pressure on Barcelona with a three point gap between the El Clasico rivals.

Goals either side of the break from Karim Benzema, and substitute Toni Kroos, secured a straightforward win in the Basque Country, and Ancelotti was pleased at full time.

The Italian coach is aware of the incoming challenges his side face, as they prepare for a Copa del Rey quarter final derby against Atletico Madrid in midweek, alongside the return of the Champions League next month.

French international Camavinga has been a regular for Ancelotti in the post World Cup period, with five starts from seven games across league and cup action, including 210 minutes in four days.

“I want to highlight Camavinga’s performance tonight, as he was spectacular,” as per an interview with DAZN, via Marca.

Ancelotti’s comments will put more distance between reports of a loan offer for Camavinga from Arsenal this month as he prepares to stay in Madrid.

