Barcelona to offer new contract to first team player in the coming days

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez mas made it clear that he is very happy with the options that he has available in his squad. The Blaugrana have impressed so far this season, and sit top of the La Liga table after 16 matches played.

Xavi was allowed to overhaul his squad last summer, with numerous new faces coming in. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde were headline signings, but others have come in under the radar and played well.

One of those is Marcos Alonso. The defender joined from Chelsea in the deal that saw striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to the Premier League giants. The 32-year-old has quietly impressed during his spell at Barca, and has shown his versatility by regularly filling in at centre back.

Having signed a one-year contract when he joined, Alonso’s deal expires at the end of this season. However, his stay at the La Liga leaders is likely to be extended, with Sport reporting that Xavi has given the thumbs up for Alonso to be offered a new contract.

Alonso has become a favourite in the Barcelona dressing room, so his peers are likely to be pleased at this news.