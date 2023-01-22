Barcelona to make summer move for European wonderkid

Barcelona are always on the lookout for the best young talent in world football. They have kept a keen eye on South America, and recently completed the signing of Argentinian teenager Lucas Roman.

Club scouts are also looking closer to home, and Israeli starlet Oscar Gloukh is a player that has impressed. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is a regular for his club side Maccabi Tel Aviv, and he has already made his debut for Israel.

Sport report that the green light has been given for Barcelona to make a move for Gloukh in the summer. Sporting director Jordi Cruyff will lead negotiations, and the Dutchman will give Barca an advantage over other clubs in the chase for Gloukh.

Cruyff was sporting director at Maccabi Tel Aviv from 2012 to 2017, before stepping into the dugout for a season after that. Barca will hope that Cruyff’s good relationship with the Israeli club will give them a boost in their pursuit of the talented youngster.