Barcelona “see shades of Lionel Messi” in their new wonderkid signing

Lionel Messi is one of Barcelona’s greatest players in their entire history. The Argentine won a plethora of honours during his time at the Cam Nou, and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and appearance maker.

Messi joined Barca from Newell’s Old Boys in his homeland in 2000, and staying for over two decades before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Barca struggled to adapt to life without Messi initially. but are now beginning to get back on track under head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have made one signing this window so far, and it feels somewhat reminiscent. Argentinian forward Lucas Roman has joined from Ferro, with the teenager to play with Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side initially.

Barca rate Roman very highly, which was furtherly stated by Ferro president Daniel Pandolfi, telling Marca that the La Liga leaders told him that their new signing reminded them of the great Lionel Messi.

“What they told me in Barcelona is that they saw things in 16-year-old Roman that were like (Lionel) Messi.”

Barcelona will certainly be hopeful that their new signing can have as much of an effect as Messi did during his time at the club.