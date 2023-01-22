Barcelona move 6 points clear in La Liga with battling win against Getafe

When you’re in a title race, there will be times when wins are required without playing your best football. That’s exactly what Barcelona have done on Sunday evening, having scraped past a resilient Getafe side at the Cam Nou.

In a first half of few chances, there was just one big moment that separated the two sides. A poor Getafe pass was pounced upon by Andreas Christensen, who slotted a ball out to Raphinha on the left wing. The Brazilian whipped in a wonderful cross for the onrushing Pedri, who toed the ball past David Soria.

Barca just about deserved their lead, but Getafe had defended superbly up until that point. Quique Flores’ tactic of frustrating the league leaders had worked, but one small mistake was pounced upon and punished.

The second half was very similar, with very few chances being created by either team. The away side opened up more, but still frustrated Barcelona in their attempts for a second. Substitute Franck Kessie had a big chance to wrap up the points late on, but he was denied by Soria.

As it turned out, one was enough for Barca, who move six points clear at the summit of La Liga, with Real Madrid playing later on Sunday against Athletic Club (21:00CET).

Getafe remain in 16th, and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.