Barcelona chief offers Yannick Carrasco transfer update

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has offered an update on the club’s interest in Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a potential move for the Belgian international as part of the deal which took Memphis Depay to Atletico.

Initial reports hinted at an agreement being in place, to give Barcelona a purchase option on Carrasco this summer, after sanctioning Depay’s move to Madrid.

Despite rumours of a €20m summer clause on Carrasco heading to the Camp Nou, Alemany has looked to reject the speculation, as Barcelona appear ready for a quiet end to the January transfer window.

“Memphis’ transfer was a good operation for us. Xavi already said he’s happy with the squad and we’re calm over the market,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“We’ll see what happens, but, right now, the idea is to stay as we are, which is great news.

“The Carrasco thing is another element in a negotiation with Atletico, a good player, who in the future is interesting to us.”

Diego Simeone has also looked to reduce rumours over Carrasco leaving Atletico, certainly this month, and both clubs are expected to reopen talks in the summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to make any new signings in the winter window due to the ongoing financial pressure at the Camp Nou.