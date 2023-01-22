Atletico Madrid keen to secure signing of Serie A starlet in January

After securing the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona on Friday, Atletico Madrid are keen to keep improving their squad as the January transfer window begins to wind down.

An attacker was required following the departures of Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix to Premier League clubs Wolves and Chelsea respectively, and Depay has filled at least one of those voids. However, Atleti would love to ideally add another forward player to their ranks this month, and Nicolo Zaniolo remains an option, according to Todofichajes.

Roma will allow Zaniolo to leave this month, but only if a loan deal includes a mandatory buy option of €40m, which would be paid in the summer. A deal like this would be an attractive option for Atleti, but they have other priorities before moving for another attacker.

Felipe is expected to move on from the club this month, which would require a replacement defender to be brought in. Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu is likely to be that player, and a deal must be sorted out before the deadline.

Atleti would dearly love to sign Zaniolo, but with a host of other clubs across Europe interested in the 23-year-old, they may miss out unless the deal for Soyuncu is concluded quickly.

