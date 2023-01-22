Antoine Griezmann is loving the Atletico Madrid fight

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has opened up on his delight at being back at the club this season.

Griezmann rejoined Atletico on a season long loan from Barcelona at the start of 2021/22, with Los Rojiblancos triggering the option for an additional 12 months loan, at the end of the campaign.

Despite a cynical move by Atletico not to activate a performance related purchase clause at the start of 2022/23, they eventually reached a deal to bring him back permanently.

That certainty over his future saw an upturn in form before the World Cup with three La Liga goals and assists before November.

After playing a key role for Les Bleus in Qatar, he returned to Madrid in sparkling form, with three assists and a goal, plus a man of the match display in their 3-0 weekend win over Real Valladolid.

Griezmann looks to be edging back to his old self under mentor Diego Simeone and the 31-year-old is confident of a strong second half to the season.

“I haven’t reached my best level, but I enjoy fighting for this coach, this team, and this club, and I hope to give even more,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“This is my home. I really enjoy being with my teammates and when I do weird hairstyles, that means I’m happy, and it shows on the pitch.”