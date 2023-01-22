Analysis: Would Pedro Porro solve Real Madrid’s crisis at right back?

Real Madrid are struggling at right back. With Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola as naturals in the position, they aren’t blessed with a great deal of top quality options. Eder Militao and Nacho can both fill in when required, but both prefer to play at centre back.

Carvajal and Vazquez will both miss Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Athletic Club, with Nacho expected to start at right back. The duo are injured, with Vazquez expected to miss five weeks but Carvajal is likely to return next week.

Even before the injuries, Real Madrid were having problems in the position. Carvajal’s performance levels have dropped this season, and he has struggled to reach the heights of previous seasons. Vazquez is a decent back-up option but is not good enough to be a starter, while Odriozola has been deemed to be surplus to requirements by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

A new right back will likely be required in the summer, with an improvement on Carvajal needed. Achraf Hakimi has been linked with a return to the club, while the club are keeping tabs on young star Ivan Fresnada. Another name has emerged in recent days, in the shape of Sporting CP wing back Pedro Porro, with Diario AS stating that Los Blancos could make a move for the 23-year-old.

From an attacking perspective, Porro would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Carvajal. His offensive statistics are remarkable, as he ranks in the 99th percentile for total shots, assists, xAG and shot-creating actions. He is a very attacking player, and loves to get into the opposition team’s penalty area.

It makes sense that Porro is so good offensively, as he typically plays as a right wing back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 for Sporting. He is allowed freedom to bomb forward at will, with the security of an additional centre back behind him.

In terms of his defensive numbers, they aren’t quite as impressive. He ranks low for tackles, blocks and interceptions, while he is susceptible to losing aerial duels on a regular basis. Playing as a wing back means that he is required to do less defender than as a full back, but nonetheless, his figures are slightly concerning.

Porro has La Liga experience, having played for both Girona and Real Valladolid. He was impressive during his time in Catalonia, but there will be a much bigger expectation at a club like Real Madrid.

Ancelotti will demand that his fullbacks are great defensively. The Italian values a strong defence, so Porro would need to improve the defensive side of his game quickly if he were to join.

Overall, it would be a case of moving into the unknown when it comes to Porro. He is largely untested as a right back, or at least he hasn’t been for many years, and a move to Real Madrid would place greater pressure on him to perform. If Ancelotti can improve the defensive side of his game, he would be a super signing as his attacking aspects are already phenomenal.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done. Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to sign Porro, but Sporting are holding out for his release clause of €45m. That fee wouldn’t be insurmountable for Real Madrid, so a move is a possibility if he remains in Portugal until the summer.