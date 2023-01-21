Xavi to keep promising youngster in Barcelona first team

Barcelona have some of the best youth facilities in world football. The club’s iconic academy La Masia has produced some of the best footballers on modern times, including Lionel Messi.

In recent years, the likes of Gavi and Ansu Fati have been promoted through the youth ranks to play in the first team at Barca. The former has done so with much success of late, as head coach Xavi Hernandez continue to trust younger players with much responsibility.

Xavi looks set to trust youth again, with the promotion of Angel Alarcon. The 18-year-old was included in Barca’s squad for their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, and he made his debut for the club as an 80th minute substitute in the 5-0 victory.

Alarcon promotion for Barcelona’s U19 side came because of Memphis Depay’s departure, with the Dutchman having joined Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. With no replacement sorted as of yet, Sport report that Alarcon has continued to train with the first team, and will be included in the squad for Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Getafe.

With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres both suspended for the match, Barca’s attacking options are limited, meaning that Alarcon may get the opportunity to make his La Liga debut for the club.