Thomas Tuchel wants managerial job at Barcelona or Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been two of the most sought after jobs in world football. The pair are among Europe’s biggest clubs, and many managers dream of taking charge of either squad.

Thomas Tuchel is no different. The German head coach has had a successful career in management so far, having won several major honours at some of European football’s biggest hitters. His crowning achievement was winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021. However, he has been out of work since being sacked by The Blues last September.

According to Sky Germany, as per Sport, Tuchel has stated his wish to try his hand at managing in Spain, and has reportedly began learning Spanish in preparation. In particular, he wants to manage either Real Madrid or Barcelona, is reportedly waiting to see whether either position becomes available in the future.

Xavi looks set to remain at Barcelona for the foreseeable, having had a fine start to this season. Club officials have absolute faith in their former player, who is keen a build a project at the Camp Nou. The job at Los Blancos is more precarious, although it’s likelt that Carlo Ancelotti will remain in charge until his contract expires at the end of next season.

It’s hard to argue with Tuchel’s CV, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss having achieved much in his career so far. However, he’s likely to be kept waiting for one of those two top jobs that he desperately wants.