Serie A giants declare interest in Real Madrid striker

Several Real Madrid players could leave at the end of this season, leading to a slightly reshuffled squad for next campaign. The likes of Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos are all out of contract in the summer, and as of yet, no agreements have been made over new deals.

Another player who will be out of contract in the summer is Mariano Diaz. The forward has had an underwhelming spell in the Spanish capital since his move from Lyon in 2018. In almost five season, he has played just 47 league games, with the majority of those coming from the substitute’s bench.

Unlike the aforementioned three, Mariano will definitely leave Real Madrid in the summer, and a likely destination for the Dominican forward is Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Fichajes) report that Lazio are looking to sign Mariano when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

With Karim Benzema’s fitness problems and Mariano’s impending departure, it remains to be seen whether a striker is signed by Real Madrid in the summer.