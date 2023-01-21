Real Madrid to compete with European giants for Argentinian wonderkid

Real Madrid are well known for their scouting ventures in South America. Having signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in successive years from Brazilian clubs, they completed the transfer of young talent Endrick Felipe in December from Palmeiras.

Although the majority of the club’s signings tend to be from Brazil, they also look at the wider continent for young superstars. Argentina have their fair share of bright prospect, and Real Madrid are well aware.

One player in particular that the European champions are tracking is Boca Juniors winger Exequiel Zeballos. The 20-year-old can operate on both flanks, but typically plays of the left for the South American giants.

Real Madrid have been impressed by Zeballos, and a move is being lined up by club officials, according to Fichajes. However, they aren’t the only top side in Europe interested. Manchester City have been active in the Argentinian market of late, and are currently moving for Velez’s Maximo Perrone. Pep Guardiola’s side are also keen on Zeballos, as are AC Milan.

With Eden Hazard likely to be sold in the summer, Real Madrid will require a back-up to Vinicius Jr on the left wing, and Zeballos could be their man.

Image via Boca Juniors