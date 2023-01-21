Marcelo set for reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo were a part of a golden generation during their time together at Real Madrid. The duo played together for nine years in the Spanish capital following Ronaldo’s arrival from Manchester United in 2009, and won a plethora of trophies, which included four Champions League titles.

Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in 2018 ended their time together, and Marcelo himself left Real Madrid last year for Greek side Olympiacos. Despite no longer being colleagues, the two remain very close friends.

However, they could be teammates once again as both head towards the final stages of their career. Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, who have registered their interest in a move for Marcelo, according to journalist Aaron Dominguez.

The duo could be set to link up again in the Middle East, five years after their time in the Spanish capital ended. With two of the most decorated footballers in history at the club, Al-Nassr could be on for much success this season.