Luka Modric returns for Athletic Club trip

Real Madrid head to Athletic Club this weekend for a crucial La Liga return in Bilbao.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side battled back to win 3-2 away at Villarreal in midweek Copa del Rey action and the defending champions now return to league action tomorrow.

Los Blancos will bring a largely unchanged squad to the Basque Country with veteran midfielder Luka Modric recalled after being rested by Ancelotti for the trip to Castellon.

Modric is expected to return to the starting line up at the Estadio San Mames as Ancelotti reshuffles his starting options.

Eden Hazard has been left out of the travelling party by Ancelotti with injured duo Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba both still sidelined for the visitors.

Real Madrid were knocked out of last season’s Copa del Rey at Athletic Club last season, but they have won their last three league games in Bilbao, with an unbeaten league run stretching back to 2015.