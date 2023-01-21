La Liga giants to make late bid for Premier League target Ivan Fresnada

Ivan Fresnada has been a revelation for Real Valladolid since making his debut earlier this season. The 18-year-old has excelled, and is now in possession of the starting spot at La Pucela despite his youthfulness.

Fresnada has some seriously impressive statistics, especially considering his age. He is ranked very highly in tackles, interceptions and clearances, making him a superb defensive fullback. A whole host of clubs across Europe understand how good he is, and have registered their interest.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are tracking Fresnada, but a move to the Premier League seems most likely, with Arsenal and Newcastle United keen on securing the signature of one of Spain’s hottest prospects.

It appears that the El Clasico giants may miss out on Fresnada, but their La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are still in the race for the young defender. MD report that Los Rojiblancos are likely to make a move to sign Fresnada this month, as Diego Simeone continues to make improvements to his squad following the signing of Memphis Depay.

With Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid facing off in La Liga on Saturday evening, it could be a case of Fresnada taking on his future teammates.

