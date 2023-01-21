“It’s a matter of justice” – Xavi “shocked” at imprisonment of Dani Alves

Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Sunday evening after a week off, and they have the opportunity to move six points clear at the summit of La Liga, albeit for a couple of hours at least.

Last weekend’s Spanish Super Cup victory provided a momentary break for league action, but Barca now return to their title challenge attempt as they seek a first league championship since 2019.

Sunday’s opponents sit just one point and three places above the relegation zone, but head coach Xavi Hernandez is under no illusions as to how difficult the task at hand will be against Getafe.

“Getafe are a very hard-working team defensively. They’re a rocky block, a very physical team. Mayoral or Ünal win duels in attack. Quique works very well in the defensive system.

“We must be patient, it is one of those games that can choke us. I hope that, in the great moment of form and mood in which we are, we can add the three points.”

Xavi also spoke on the news of Dani Alves’ imprisonment. The pair enjoyed many successful years together as teammates at Barcelona, and Alves was Xavi’s first signing as Barca head coach in November 2021. He admitted that he was shocked at the news.

“It’s difficult to comment on a situation like this. I’m shocked. It’s a matter of justice. I’m very surprised. I can’t say anything else.”