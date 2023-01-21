“He’s very happy at Real Madrid” – Fabrizio Romano confirms midfielder will stay in January

Real Madrid are unlikely to announce any incomings to the club during this month’s transfer window, despite having had a wobbly spell since the beginning of the mouth.

Carlo Ancelotti will keep faith in his original squad, which includes Eduardo Camavinga. The French youngster had a difficult Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, before being substituted for Rodrydo at half time. However, he impressed during the club’s comeback victory against Villarreal on Thursday.

Reports emerged on Friday that Arsenal were considering a loan move for Camavinga, with the Premier League leaders looking to strengthen ahead of the title race run-in. Furthermore, big Chelsea are also said to keen on the 20-year-old with a central midfielder being the big spenders’ next port of call.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now quashed any chances of a move away for Camavinga this month. The midfielder’s agent has stated that the rumoured interest is untrue, and that his client is delighted to be at Real Madrid.

“There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga.”

Camavinga will be hopeful on adding to his four La Liga starts in the second half of the season, as Real Madrid look to get back on track in the quest for major honours.