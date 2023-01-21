“He would fit perfectly at Barcelona” – Premier League forward tipped for move by Ruud Gullit

Barcelona are on the lookout for a replacement for the departed Memphis Depay, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid on Friday.

Despite the Dutchman having made just four appearances under Xavi Hernandez this season, the Barca head coach wants to sign a replacement squad player for the second half of the season, with the club chasing success in multiple competitions.

One name that has emerged since Depay’s sale has been Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. Chelsea have reportedly proposed a swap deal to Barcelona, which would see midfielder Franck Kessie join the Premier League giants.

Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit is a fan of Ziyech, and thinks that he is a very good player despite his struggles in the Premier League. The 29-year-old starred at the recent World Cup in Qatar, but has been unable to show that level of performance at club level. Gullit told Ziggo Sport (via MD) that he believes that he has been misused by Chelsea.

” I have never seen Ziyech play with Chelsea as well as in Morocco. It’s not him. Chelsea put him in positions that don’t fit him. He only needs to play on the right wing to regain his best level.”

Gullit stated that he feels that Spanish football would suit Ziyech’s style of play more than England, and suggested that Barcelona would be an ideal club for the forward to show his talent.

“I think in the Spanish league he would be himself again. I would like to see him play in Spain, and I think he would fit perfectly at Barca and succeed (there).”

Ziyech may get the opportunity to show Barcelona fans how good he can be, if a proposed move does indeed come off.