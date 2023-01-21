“He wanted me to come” – Memphis Depay reveals former Barcelona teammate’s role in Atletico Madrid move

After much speculation, Memphis Depay finally completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid on Friday. The Dutchman fell out of favour under Xavi Hernandez at the La Liga leaders this season, and he will be hopeful for rejuvenating his career in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos will also be keen for their new number nine to hit the ground running, with Diego Simeone’s side having struggled for goals this season. Depay netted 12 in the league for Barca last campaign, and club officials will hope he can have a similar impact for his new club.

Depay spoke to Atleti’s official media channels following confirmation of the transfer, expressing his delight at the switch to Atleti. He also revealed the role that former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann played in the move.

“I spoke to (Griezmann) and he only had good words about the club, the teammates, the city. He wanted me to come and it’s very nice to feel like he wanted me here. I am also delighted to be reunited with him.”

Depay has been included in Atleti’s squad for Saturday’s La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid, which kicks off at 18:30CET. Both player and club will be hoping for a positive start to their time together.

Image via Atletico Madrid