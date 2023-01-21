“He has the mind of a 12-year-old” – Streamer takes aim at Gerard Pique following Shakira controversy

Gerard Pique is headline news at the moment. Shakira’s latest song had some eye opening remarks about the former Barcelona footballer and his current girlfriend Clara Chia. With the diss track having gone viral, there has been plenty of discussion surrounding it.

Pique responded in jest, using the lyrics to poke fun at his former partner. He announced a sponsorship deal with watch brand Casio on for his Kings League tournament, and was also videoed turning up at work in a Renault Twingo.

Shakira will no doubt be seething at Pique’s actions, but she isn’t the only one. The former Barca defender airs Kings League on Twitch, and he has been called out by another streamer on the platform. AuronPlay didn’t mince his words when taking about Pique.

“It was perfectly predicted what he was going to do: Casio in his hand and a Twingo. Why did so many people get it right? Because Pique has a 12-year-old’s mind, so it was clear that he was going to do that. There was no alternative, I said it here and many more people said it.”

Many people loved Pique’s responses to Shakira, but AuronPay certainly wasn’t one of them. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely that his words will stop the retired footballer in the future.