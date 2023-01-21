Gerard Pique wants La Liga veteran to sign for Barcelona

Gerard Pique is undoubtedly a club legend at Barcelona. The former defender made 600 appearances for the club before his retirement last November, and won a plethora of trophies while wearing the famous Blaugrana shirt.

Having now finished his playing days, Pique has undertaken new things. He has started the Kings League tournament, which is streamed regularly on Twitch. He is also involved in player management. Diario AS report that even before his retirement, Xavi was advising Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo, who had the same agent as Pique during his playing career.

In recent days, Parejo has been linked with a move to Pique’s former club as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets. Pique has reportedly been driving for his on the player’s end, and now it’s up to Barca as to whether they make a move for the 33-year-old.

A move for Parejo should solely be a short term move, with Busquets just one year older than Parejo. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona decide that the Villareal midfielder would be a good option for the club.