Frenkie De Jong issues heartfelt goodbye to former teammate Memphis Depay

Being the only two Dutch players in the first team squad at Barcelona meant that Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay quickly became good friends. The two knew each other before Depay’s move from Lyon in 2021, having both been involved in the national team, but they grew closer with being club teammates.

Following Depay’s departure to Atletico Madrid, which was confirmed on Friday, De Jong is now on his own as the sole Dutch player in Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Depay departed for the Spanish capital, but the former Ajax midfielder made sure to give him a lovely sending off, which he shared on his Instagram account.