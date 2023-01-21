Duo return for Barcelona ahead of La Liga fixture against Getafe

Barcelona have named their 22-man squad to take on Getafe in Sunday’s La Liga fixture at the Camp Nou as they look to move six points clear of nearest challengers Real Madrid, for a couple of hours at least.

Thursday’s Copa del Rey victory over AD Ceuta saw Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong rested by head coach Xavi Hernandez, following their exploits in the Middle East during Barca’s successful Spanish Super Cup campaign.

They replace Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres from the squad for that match, with the attacking duo both suspended following red cards against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Xavi has already announced that Ansu Fati will keep his place as the central striker for Barca in the absence of Lewandowski, who will be available for the next two La Liga matches. Young striker Angel Alarcon retains his place in the first team squad, having been promoted from the club’s U19 squad following the departure of Memphis Depay to Atleti on Friday.

Barcelona’s match against Getafe kicks-off at 18:30CET.